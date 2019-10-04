Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $15.01 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $265.71. The stock had a trading volume of 300,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.98.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $1.3014 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.