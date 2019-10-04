Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 392,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,405. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

