N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Down 1.6%

N4 Pharma PLC (LON:N4P) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), approximately 214,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

