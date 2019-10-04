Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.08. Mylan posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mylan.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYL. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Shares of MYL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.84. 299,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,699. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Mylan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Mylan news, Director Richard A. Mark purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melina E. Higgins purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,859 shares of company stock worth $1,628,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mylan by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 8.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 55.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 625,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 18.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 750,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mylan (MYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.