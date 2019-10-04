M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,221 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.65. 77,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.17.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

