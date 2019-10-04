M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

DISCA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. 132,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

