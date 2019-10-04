M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $211,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $306,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.22. 48,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,492. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,930,165. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.