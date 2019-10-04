M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.