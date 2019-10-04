M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. U.S. Global Jets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA JETS traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $27.88. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

