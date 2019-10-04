M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after acquiring an additional 773,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,759,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,253,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.