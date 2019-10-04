Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 466,900 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Mplx were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 146.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 90.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $513,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,444.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger bought 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $1,157,868.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,564.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808 in the last quarter.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 161,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.10. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

