MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $22.98, approximately 4,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 58,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. MOWI ASA/ADR had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

MOWI ASA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

