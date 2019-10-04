Morgan Stanley Sells 271,490 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 271,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of L Brands worth $28,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,962,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,401,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,822,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LB. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on L Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L Brands from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of LB stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

