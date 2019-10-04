Morgan Stanley Sells 116,264 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,264 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.71% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $30,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $422,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $797,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth $800,000.

VRIG opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

