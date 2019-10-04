Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,565 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of American States Water worth $30,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth about $2,300,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 19.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 495,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,566 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 14.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 37,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $100,256.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,059.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $30,988.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,037.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,555 shares of company stock valued at $548,723. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE AWR opened at $89.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

