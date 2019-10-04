Morgan Stanley Purchases 39,222 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,222 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $27,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 194,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,031,300. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.04.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

