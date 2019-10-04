Morgan Stanley Lowers Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target to $29.00

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s current price.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NBL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. 2,699,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,267,159. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.36. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 277,925 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

