Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Hilton Hotels worth $28,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 33.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10,628.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 544.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $91.99 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.65.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

