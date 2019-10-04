Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 815.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $26,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,670,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $516,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

In other ViaSat news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $81,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $104,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $238,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,553,275 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $70.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.87.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

