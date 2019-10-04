Morgan Stanley Has $28.03 Million Stock Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 433.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $28,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,248,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $426,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after acquiring an additional 512,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 246,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA opened at $133.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.32. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $189.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. First Analysis reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

