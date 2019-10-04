Morgan Stanley Has $27.35 Million Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $27,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 654.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

WRE stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.76 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

