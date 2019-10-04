Morgan Stanley Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $90.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83. Northern Trust has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $2,152,771.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Northern Trust by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

