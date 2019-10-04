Morgan Stanley Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $90.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.85.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83. Northern Trust has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $2,152,771.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Northern Trust by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.