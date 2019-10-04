Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Westrock were worth $29,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 39,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 2,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 422,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

