Mooncoin (MOON) Tops One Day Volume of $2,035.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 60.8% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $874,101.00 and approximately $2,035.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00687121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011203 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,073,156,137 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.