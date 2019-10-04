Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Gap Down to $56.42

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.40, but opened at $56.42. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 3,344,836 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

