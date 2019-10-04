Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $1,521.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003773 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,258,775 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

