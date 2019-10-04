Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Mobileiron alerts:

MOBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

MOBL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 554,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $706.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $3,778,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $8,762,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,133,327 shares of company stock worth $14,395,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 552,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 687,700 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 92.2% during the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 66,867.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,003,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,013 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.