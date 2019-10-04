Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 58000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market cap of $29.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

