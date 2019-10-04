Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.71. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 28,854 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

