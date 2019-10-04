Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.71. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 28,854 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.
The stock has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
