MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.

MGPI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 93,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,066. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Augustus C. Griffin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,582.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 135.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 29.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $773,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 83.8% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 71,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the period.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

