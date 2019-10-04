MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE:MGP traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. 22,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 1.29%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,262,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,427 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 50.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,814,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,007 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,111,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 260,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

