MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
NYSE:MGP traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. 22,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.30.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,262,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,427 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 50.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,814,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,007 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,111,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 260,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
