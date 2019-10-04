Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded up $10.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $673.67. 10,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $681.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Barclays cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

