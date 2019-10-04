Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

MRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 71,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.24. Merus has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 104.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Merus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth $468,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth $334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

