Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTOR. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 722,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.28.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the second quarter worth approximately $36,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Meritor by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,499,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 471,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meritor by 2,068.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,070 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth approximately $21,010,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

