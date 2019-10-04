Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.09% of Meredith worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,952,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,084,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,081,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 681,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett acquired 1,250 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $46,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty acquired 12,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $420,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,854.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

MDP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 13,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $785.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.63 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

