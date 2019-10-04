Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €94.00 by Nord/LB

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €94.00 ($109.30) price target from Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRK. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €101.00 ($117.44).

MRK stock opened at €101.20 ($117.67) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €95.44.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

