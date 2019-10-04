Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €94.00 by Nord/LB

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €94.00 ($109.30) price target from Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRK. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €101.00 ($117.44).

MRK stock opened at €101.20 ($117.67) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €95.44.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

