Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0090 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $268,129.00 and approximately $5,587.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00858257 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001300 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

