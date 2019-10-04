Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0090 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $268,129.00 and approximately $5,587.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00858257 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004252 BTC.
- Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001300 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Happycoin (HPC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000494 BTC.
Memetic / PepeCoin Profile
Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading
Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.