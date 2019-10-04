Melon (MLN) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Melon has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00045029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, IDEX, Bitsane and Radar Relay. Melon has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $4,696.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.01015985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kraken, Bitsane, Liqui, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

