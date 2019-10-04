Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.18, approximately 176,046 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 879,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEET shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meet Group Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Meet Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 12,032,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Meet Group by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Meet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

