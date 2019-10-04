Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,236,000 after acquiring an additional 640,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 516,915 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Medtronic by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,595,000 after acquiring an additional 635,871 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $106.62. 112,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,919. The stock has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.