Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,001 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 58,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,870. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.53. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.95.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,004,929.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,588,610.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.