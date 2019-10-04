Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,004,929.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Steven Dawson bought 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $135,091.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,725 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MPW opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.95.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

