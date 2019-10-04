MediBloc [MED] Market Cap Achieves $19.63 Million (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One MediBloc [MED] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [MED] has a total market capitalization of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,220.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.02171273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.20 or 0.02735785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00698631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00703425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00458258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012207 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Profile

MediBloc [MED] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [MED]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

