Measurable Data Token (MDT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.41 Million

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $5.60 and $33.94. Measurable Data Token has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Measurable Data Token alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000112 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token (MDT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,644,069 coins. The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co . The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Measurable Data Token

Measurable Data Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Measurable Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Measurable Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Measurable Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Measurable Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.