Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Holdings Cut by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 51.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,702 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,686,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,571,000 after buying an additional 144,711 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,842,000 after buying an additional 87,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,923,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,794,000 after buying an additional 547,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital increased their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

MDU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

