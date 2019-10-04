McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Down 1.9%

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.09, 171,494 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 302,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a market cap of $771.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

