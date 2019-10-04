Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.82. 1,270,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.83. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $161.82 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

