Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $15.55

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.13, but opened at $15.55. Matador Resources shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 2,199,500 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $49,960.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,734 shares of company stock valued at $419,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.