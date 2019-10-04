Marshall Wace LLP Takes $270,000 Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

