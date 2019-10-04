Marshall Wace LLP Sells 5,649 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Post were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Post by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $102.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

